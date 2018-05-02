Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    CBSE 12th Result 2020 : 88.78% pass, girls outshine boys

    Nagpur/New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results of CBSE class 12th exam on its official website. A total of 88.78% of students have passed the examination. There is an increase of 5.38% percentage in comparison to last year’s 83.40%.

    This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.15 while the pass percentage for boys is 86.16%. A total of 3.24% of students or 38,686 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 12th exam.

    Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 12 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

