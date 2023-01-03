CBI searches former Ballarpur WCL Manager’s house in Chandrapur, seizes 7 incriminating documents

Nagpur: The CBI searched house of Manoj Puniram Nawle, former Mines Manager, Sasti Open Cast Mine, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Ballarpur Area, Chandrapur in a case of Disproportionate Assets.

CBI, ACB, Nagpur registered a case vide RC 12(A)/2022 on 29.12.2022 U/s 13 (2)r/w 13(1)(e) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Manoj Nawle, the then Mine Manager, Sasti Open Cast Mines, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Ballarpur Area, Chandrapur for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs. 67,07,802/- which amounts to 63.13 % of Disproportionate Assets.

Advertisement

Searches have been conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused after obtaining search warrants from the competent Court. During the searches seven of incriminating documents seized from the possession of accused person.

The case is under active investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement