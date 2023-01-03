Nagpur reports second murder within 3-days of New Year

Nagpur: Law and order situation of Deputy Chief Minister of the State’s city seem to go for a toss, as Nagpur reported second murder within three-days of New Year.

Faeem Tira was reportedly killed in Bidipeth area under Sakkardara Police Station here, on Tuesday. This was second incident of broad-day-light murder.

According to police sources, some armed assailants reportedly attacked Faeem near Bidipeth area and hacked him to death. Some locals then alerted Sakkardara Police.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Sakkardara Police and sleuths of Crime Branch rushed to the spot and launched manhunt of the accused.

