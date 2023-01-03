Outside candidates allege mismanagement at Gadchiroli Police Recruitment, SP backs process

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal stressed that, “Gadchiroli Police have specifically mentioned the recruitment for police sepoys and police drivers was only for candidates from Gadchiroli only.

Nagpur/Gadchiroli: The alleged mismanagement at Gadchiroli Police Recruitment has come to the fore. Hundreds of candidates from other cities and towns other than Gadchiroli were shocked in disbelief when they were told that the recruitment for police sepoys and police drivers was only for candidates from Gadchiroli only. However, Gadchiroli Suprintendant of Police (SP) Neelotpal backed the recruitment process and clarified that the notification and advertisement placed by Gadchiroli Police specifically mentioned this condition.

According to some disappointed candidates, they came from Satara and reached the Police Recruitment venue – Police Headquarters – at Gadchiroli on Tuesday, January 3 morning with admit cards issued to them for tests. However, at the gate of Police HQ they were told that the police recruitment is only for Gadchiroli candidates. When confronted, how admit cards were issued to them when the address was clearly mentioned (Satara) while filling the online form, the authorities merely informed that the error was in the portal of Maharashtra Police. The authorities also showed a GR in this context informing the candidates that the police recruitment was only for Gadchiroli candidates.

The Gadchiroli police authorities also told the candidates from other cities and towns that they should not have mentioned Gadchiroli while filling the online form for police recruitment, claimed the candidates who were sent back from the gate of Police HQ in Gadchiroli.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal stressed that, “Gadchiroli Police have specifically mentioned the recruitment for police sepoys and police drivers was only for candidates from Gadchiroli only. We’ve issued notification and advertisements mentioning the same details,” he said and added that he regrets the inconvenience faced by candidates from other districts.

