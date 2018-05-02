Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jul 11th, 2019
CBI raids Indira Jaising resident in connection with FCRA violations

The CBI is carrying out searches Thursday at the offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by noted lawyer Anand Grover, officials said.

The searches are understood to be taking place at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the NGO, they said.

Officials did not give any details of locations where searches are going on, they said. Grover, husband of former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising was booked by the agency for alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations in receiving foreign aid.

When contacted, Grover asked not to be disturbed as he was in the “midst” of it (searches). Lawyers Collective had denied all charges levelled by the CBI.

Jaising has been critical of the BJP government on several occasions.

