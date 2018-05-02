Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jul 11th, 2019

Spotted : Watch Tiger crossing NH near Pench reserve

Nagpur: Rarely does such a sight happens to greet your senses, when you are driving through the dense of the forests. Here it did happen! A full grown tiger was spotted crossing a National Highway near Pench Tiger Reserve and timely shot of this beautiful big cat whipped up a storm on social media.

The video of this tiger crossing national highway and its finishing jump from the railing, has gone viral within seconds of it being posted.

As per media reports, the video was recorded by passengers in a car travelling from Paoni to Ramtek. A tiger was waiting to cross the road near Chorbahuli, where the car slowed down and recorded the incident. The tiger then moved forward, assessed the surroundings, and dashed towards the other side of the road.

The video has sparked concerns on social media, where it has been pointed out that traffic in areas with heavy wildlife density should be better managed to minimise damage to animals.

