CBI raids ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, Katol

Nagpur: The Central l Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday booked former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a corruption case. The national agency also carried out raids at 10-different-locations including Nagpur, Katol and Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The CBI action against Deshmukh comes in the backdrop of former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh levelling allegations of bribery against the NCP leader.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI didn’t inform Nagpur Police in this regard. Following the CBI action, the squad of Sitabuldi Police rushed to the spot for police bandobast. CBI officials are reportedly investigating wearing PPT Kits.

Last month, Singh had claimed that Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police personnel to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. Singh had also filed a criminal public interest litigation, in this regard post which the Bombay High Court handed over the case to the CBI and asked it to conduct a probe.



