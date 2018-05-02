Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Apr 24th, 2021

    Young priest succumbs to Covid-19 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Fr. Lijo Thomas, a young priest of the Archidiocese of Nagpur succumbed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on Friday. He was 38.

    With severe Covid complications Lijo was kept on ventilator support. The doctors had tried their level best to review him but were unsuccessful. Lijo left for his heave adobe on Friday, leaving behind his family and friends to mourn his death.

    Archdiocese of Nagpur has expressed their condolences to his family members and dear ones at this tragic hour.


