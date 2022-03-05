HSC English paper found flawed, students in dilemma

Nagpur: The theory exams of Maharashtra State Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class XII began on Friday as students appeared for the English paper while following the Covid-19 guidelines. According to students, some bits were difficult and time management was important.

However, according to reports, academics have pointed out errors in the question paper. Even as per Board’s instructions and training, neither were there options given for grammar questions, nor was a table given for interview questions. In the grammar section, a simple sentence was given to convert into a simple sentence. In addition, appeal writing instructions were incomplete and students were unable to understand, according to an expert. He added that the students who have attempted it should be awarded full four marks. The paper was not according to the blueprint and the board pattern was not followed, he said while highlighting a number of other flaws.

Another academic said that it was easy and difficult too. The grammar section was a tad more difficult than the others. Time management was very important in this paper, otherwise, you would lose marks. Overall, I found the comprehension section the easiest of all, he said.

The paper was definitely easier than expected. However, the writing skills section was slightly tricky as no specific topic was given. The grammar part was not at all difficult. The paper was easier than they thought. Many students said that they were expecting questions on character sketches, basic traits, etc. But, the questions were unexpected, indirect and out of context. Fortunately, in the writing skills section, they were provided with many topics and we had options so it was easier to choose and prepare for it.

In Nagpur Division, 1,62,519 students will be appearing in the examination at 1,536 centres. Of the total centres, 477 will be main centres while 1,059 will act as sub-centres. HSC examination commenced on Friday with English paper and conclude on April 7, 2022. To curb use of unfair means during the exam, the administration has appointed flying squads and categorised them into two — ‘A’ and ‘B’. Six squads have been appointed by the Board. Apart from the six squads, there will be 42 teams deployed by District Collector and Police to keep check on such unwanted incidents.