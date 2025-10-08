CBI busts fake medical bill racket in WCL; doctor, chemist under scanner

Nagpur: In a major revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Nagpur, has unearthed a fake medical bill racket allegedly operating within Western Coalfields Limited (WCL). The central agency has registered an FIR against Dr. Prithvi Krishna Patta, Medical Superintendent of WCL, and the proprietor of Sadguru Medical, an empanelled chemist shop suspected to be a key player in the scam.

According to CBI sources, the fraud revolves around manipulated medicine bills under WCL’s cashless medical scheme for employees. Investigators have found that while Dr. Prithvi prescribed genuine medicines to staff members, costly drugs were later inserted into the bills without the patients’ knowledge. These inflated invoices were then cleared by WCL, resulting in a potential loss running into several lakhs of rupees.

Preliminary scrutiny of a few sample bills revealed that many of them were routed through Sadguru Medical. “Dr. Prithvi and the chemist appear to have colluded to generate fake or inflated bills. In several cases, authentic prescriptions were allegedly reused to add high-priced medicines that were never purchased,” a CBI officer said.

Following the registration of the case, CBI teams conducted search operations in Nagpur and Hyderabad, including at Dr. Prithvi’s residence and office premises. A substantial number of documents and digital records have been seized for forensic examination.

Investigators believe the scam could be wider in scope, involving other empanelled chemists and officials. The CBI has indicated that the WCL Medical Department’s oversight mechanisms are also being probed for possible negligence or complicity.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. Anyone found involved, directly or indirectly, will face strict legal action,” the officer added.

The case has cast a shadow on the integrity of WCL’s medical reimbursement system, raising serious questions about the monitoring and verification processes in place. The investigation is continuing.