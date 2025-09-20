CBI Arrests Abhijeet Group Chairman Manoj Jayaswal in Coal Scam

Nagpur:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Manoj Jayaswal, Chairman of Abhijeet Infrastructure Limited, in connection with the infamous coal block allocation scam. Sources revealed that the arrest was carried out late Friday night.

As of the time of reporting, details regarding the specific charges or circumstances behind Jayaswal’s arrest remain unclear. Known for his lavish lifestyle, Jayaswal has long been under the scanner for alleged irregularities linked to coal block allocations.

According to sources, the Abhijeet Group’s turnover runs into several billions, and within just eight years of its inception, Jayaswal’s wealth had reportedly multiplied manifold. His sudden arrest has once again brought the coal scam case back into public discourse.

Earlier, a special court in Delhi had sentenced senior officials of the company to varying terms of imprisonment over irregularities in the allocation of three coal blocks in Jharkhand. Investigations into the larger scam are still ongoing.