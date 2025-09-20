Here are some of the latest news updates from Nagpur:
Crime and Legal Matters
- Medico scam: A ₹16.83 crore embezzlement scandal at Meditrina Hospital has been uncovered. Eighteen people are accused of misusing funds through fake bills and fraudulent transfers between 2020 and 2024.
- Illegal weapons seized: Police seized a cache of illegal arms, including a country-made pistol and ammunition, arresting two suspects near Teen Nal Chowk–Indora Maidan.
- Hookah parlor raid: Ambazari police raided an illegal hookah parlor operating at Publico Café. Materials worth ₹80,000 were seized.
- Abetment of suicide case: The chairman of the Pusad Urban Co-operative Bank was granted bail in connection with a contractor’s suicide case.
Civic and Infrastructure Developments
- Road network upgrade: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced plans to recarpet 260 roads. In the first phase, 119 roads will be covered using a hotmix plant, saving ₹4.3 crore.
- Pilgrimage sites boosted: Five major pilgrimage sites in Nagpur district have been accorded ‘B’ category status by the state government, making them eligible for development funds for roads, lighting, and drinking water facilities.
- Traffic & surveillance: City traffic police are reviewing rushed no-parking notifications. A parallel survey is underway to identify defunct CCTV cameras at intersections.
Social and Cultural Events
- Marbat Festival: Nagpur celebrated its 140-year-old Marbat Festival with colorful processions and the effigies of Pili and Kali Marbat.
- Operation Shakti: Nagpur City Police launched “Operation Shakti,” a new initiative targeting human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
Other Highlights
- Accidental death: Citizens expressed outrage after the death of Mahendra Fating, who drowned in a roadside pit. Police are investigating the incident.
- Healthcare controversy: A video went viral of a man transporting his deceased wife’s body tied to his motorcycle after an accident, as no one stopped to help. The incident sparked public outrage and calls for accountability.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (September 20, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,620 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,130 per gram
Horoscope Today – September 20, 2025
- Aries: A good day for new beginnings. Financial gains possible.
- Taurus: Focus on health and avoid unnecessary expenses.
- Gemini: Favorable time for partnerships. Communication will bring clarity.
- Cancer: Take care of emotional well-being; family matters may demand attention.
- Leo: Recognition at work is likely. A profitable deal may come through.
- Virgo: Travel plans may face delays; focus on completing pending work.
- Libra: Good opportunities for networking and career growth.
- Scorpio: Manage stress and avoid confrontations. Meditation may help.
- Sagittarius: Finances look stable, but avoid risky investments.
- Capricorn: Expect support from seniors; relationships improve.
- Aquarius: Be cautious in money lending. Focus on self-care.
- Pisces: A favorable day for creativity and artistic pursuits.