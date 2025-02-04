Caution! Strict Action Against Black Marketing of Tickets on Social Media – Cyber DCP Lohit Matani

Nagpur: With the India vs. England ODI match set to take place on February 6, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the event. However, cases of illegal ticket black marketing on social media have surfaced. In response, Nagpur Police’s Cyber Team has initiated strict action against offenders. Cyber DCP Lohit Matani has warned that anyone found involved in ticket scalping will face legal consequences. So far, action has been taken against five individuals.

Influencers Under Investigation

According to sources, some social media influencers are also suspected of selling tickets at inflated prices. The police are closely monitoring such activities and will take strict action against offenders. Nagpur Police has urged the public to report any incidents of illegal ticket sales immediately.

Ticket Sales and Redemption Process

Online ticket sales began on February 2 through the official ticketing partner, ‘District by Zomato.’ Each mobile number and email ID was allowed to book a maximum of two tickets.

Ticket Redemption: Will take place from February 3 to 5 at Bilimoria Hall, Civil Lines, from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM.

Important Notice: There will be no ticket counters at Jamtha Stadium on match day.

NMC Introduces Special Bus Services

To facilitate fans traveling to the stadium, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has arranged special bus services from Panchsheel Square and Sitabuldi to Jamtha Stadium. These buses will operate every 15 minutes from 9:00 AM until late at night.

Police Advisory – Do Not Buy Tickets from Unauthorized Sources

Nagpur Police has urged cricket fans to purchase tickets only through official platforms. Buying tickets from unauthorized sources may lead to legal trouble. Additionally, the police have requested the public to report any incidents of ticket black marketing immediately.