Alarming concern: Cancer cases surge in Nagpur, young adults in deadly grip

Nagpur: As the world observes World Cancer Day on February 4, the rising cancer burden in Nagpur and Vidarbha has emerged as a major public health concern, with oral, breast, and cervical cancers accounting for a significant share of cases.

According to Nagpur’s RST Cancer Hospital data from 2021 to 2024, of 25,363 registered patients, 14,502 (57%) were diagnosed with cancer. Oral cancer was the most prevalent at 31%, followed by breast cancer (14%) and cervical cancer (13%).

Disturbing rise in young cancer patients

Contrary to the belief that cancer mainly affects older adults, recent trends show a sharp increase among young adults. A senior cancer surgeon revealed that 54% of cancer patients are now aged 20-39. More alarmingly, among them:

• 50% fall in the 20-24 age group

• 20% are teenagers aged 15-19

Experts attribute this worrying trend to lifestyle factors, including high stress, smoking, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, and pollution. The increasing number of young cancer patients has also sparked conversations around cancer insurance, with specialists emphasizing its importance in mitigating the financial burden of long-term treatment.

One of the biggest hurdles remains late detection, which drastically reduces survival chances. Experts stress the need for awareness campaigns and regular screenings to enable early diagnosis and timely intervention.

While Nagpur has become a hub for cancer treatment in Central India, experts believe enhanced infrastructure — including better radiotherapy and surgical oncology facilities — is crucial to meeting the growing demand for cancer care.

Key cancer statistics & projections

• Theme for World Cancer Day 2025: ‘United by Unique’

• 1 in 10 men and 1 in 12 women succumb to cancer globally

• By 2050, global cancer cases are expected to surge to 35 million

• India’s cancer burden is projected to reach 15.7 lakh cases this year

• Cancer cases in 20-39 age group: 54%

Most common cancers in Vidarbha:

* Oral cancer: 27%

* Breast cancer: 11%

* Stomach cancer: 8%

* Brain & spinal cancer (CNS): 10%

On this World Cancer Day, medical professionals urge individuals to adopt preventive measures, including healthy lifestyle choices, regular screenings, and timely medical intervention, to curb the rising menace of cancer.