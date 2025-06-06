Threat to blow up CGO Complex in Nagpur’s Seminary Hills triggers panic

Advertisement



Nagpur: Panic gripped the Seminary Hills area of Nagpur on Friday morning after an anonymous email threatened to blow up the CGO (Central Government Offices) Complex. The threat was received via email, causing immediate alarm within the Nagpur Police Department, which promptly dispatched a team to the site to begin investigation.

According to initial information, the threatening email was sent to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) located on the fifth floor of the CGO Complex. The moment officials received the email, they alerted the Gittikhadan Police Station, prompting swift action by the police. However, during a preliminary search, no suspicious object or material was found.

The CGO Complex at Seminary Hills houses several key offices of the Central Government, including the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Regional Passport Office, and Central Water Commission. The complex sees the daily presence of hundreds of government employees and visitors.

Given the serious nature of the threat, police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the person responsible. Security has been heightened around the premises, and police officials remain on high alert. Authorities are also exploring whether the threat was a hoax or part of a larger malicious intent.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of sensitive government installations in the city, prompting a review of existing safety measures.

