Cashless medical treatment for officials on poll duty: Nagpur Collector

Nagpur: Keeping the scorching summer season in mind, the election staff will have access to cashless treatment at nearby hospitals in case of a medical emergency while on poll duty during upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on April 19. Recognizing the potential health risks posed by scorching weather, Nagpur Collector Vipin Itankar on Tuesday directed health authorities to collaborate with NMC and health department to make arrangements to this effect.

The maximum temperature in Nagpur district has already crossed the 42 degrees Celsius mark and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur has also issued a warning of heat wave during the election period in the district. To avoid any health problems, officials and staff who will be deployed in election duty will be treated in nearby hospitals without any fees.

According to the Collector it will help to provide immediate treatment to the staff and without putting any burden over them. Dr Itankar instructed the Health Department to take cognisance of such cases if it takes place at any corner of the district. He also instructed to provide clean drinking water in every polling booth in the district. Gram Panchayats have to take care of drinking water supply for every official, staff and even for voters in their respective jurisdiction.

Instead of maintaining a queue during voting, the Gram Panchayat has to arrange rooms or halls for voters who can wait for their turn. It will help to avoid direct exposure of voters with the scorching summer heat. Normally, people prefer to visit polling booths during morning and evening sessions. The percentage of voting reduces during the afternoon due to poor management by the administration and also for summer heat. Arranging rooms and halls for voters with seating facilities will help to increase the footfall of voters during the afternoon too, said the Collector in the meeting.

District administration will provide wheelchairs for Divyang voters in all polling booths on polling day. To provide wheelchairs in all booths, the Collector instructed the Social Justice and Public Assistance Department to take proper care of this on polling day. He also instructed the department to involve private education institutes and NGOs to provide wheelchairs in all booths.