Cash van driver, who fled with Rs 57 lakh ATM money from Odisha, caught by Nagpur cops in Red Light area

Nagpur: The driver of a cash van of a nationalised bank, who fled with Rs 57 lakh in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Wednesday (July 6) afternoon, was caught by Lakadganj police in Nagpur on Friday when he visited Ganga Jamuna Red Light area.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jairam Majhi (45). Lakadganj police recovered Rs 2 lakh cash from the possession of Majhi. During the interrogation, the accused Jairam Majhi confessed to stealing the cash. According to sources, after fleeing with Rs 57 lakh cash, the accused kept most of the money allegedly with his wife and then came to Nagpur. In Nagpur, he visited Ganga Jamuna area for some sexual enjoyment. However, Lakadganj police got a tiff off about the accused and the cops rounded him up.
Lakadganj police informed Odisha police about the arrest of Jairam Majhi. He was handed over to the Odisha police team which came to Nagpur. Police Inspector Parag Pote confirmed the development.
According to reports, the cash was loaded in the van of a private cash carrying company at about 4 pm on Wednesday at the main SBI branch at Khariar in Odisha for filling up in ATMs. Police found the van abandoned in a forest area along Khariar-Kantabanji road with the cash box missing. The Odisha police formed three teams — two to locate the driver and one to interrogate the bank staff and others.
According to Rajesh Pandit, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Odisha, the cash van was found in Balangir district. It seemed to be a pre-planned operation. The accused driver, now identified as Jairam Majhi, had recently replaced the regular one. He had worked for only three days as the regular driver is on leave citing fever.
Sources said the driver alone could not have carried the cash from the point where he abandoned the vehicle as the box was heavy.