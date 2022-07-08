Cash van driver, who fled with Rs 57 lakh ATM money from Odisha, caught by Nagpur cops in Red Light area

Advertisement

Nagpur: The driver of a cash van of a nationalised bank, who fled with Rs 57 lakh in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Wednesday (July 6) afternoon, was caught by Lakadganj police in Nagpur on Friday when he visited Ganga Jamuna Red Light area.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jairam Majhi (45). Lakadganj police recovered Rs 2 lakh cash from the possession of Majhi. During the interrogation, the accused Jairam Majhi confessed to stealing the cash. According to sources, after fleeing with Rs 57 lakh cash, the accused kept most of the money allegedly with his wife and then came to Nagpur. In Nagpur, he visited Ganga Jamuna area for some sexual enjoyment. However, Lakadganj police got a tiff off about the accused and the cops rounded him up.

Advertisement