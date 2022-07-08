Young woman dies, friend injured as auto rams moped in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A young woman died and her friend was injured as the Activa moped they were riding in was hit by a rashly driven auto in Nandanvan police jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon. The auto driver fled the spot after the mishap and is being searched by cops.
The deceased has been identified as Kavita Divakar Raut (32), resident of Plot No. 142, Milan Nagar. The injured is Kalyani Adhnekar (22).
According to police, Kavita and Kalyani were going on an Activa moped (MH-40/7514) double seat around 1 pm on Thursday. Midway between Goswami Milk Dairy and Sai Kirana Stores in Nandanvan, a recklessly driven auto rammed their moped from behind. As a result, Kavita and Kalyani were injured. Kavita died on the spot before medical help could be provided to her. The auto driver fled the spot after the mishap fearing angry reaction from nearby people.
Nandanvan ASI Madavi, based on a complaint lodged by Sarika Chandrashekhar Raut (29), booked the unidentified auto driver under Sections 279, 338, 337, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.