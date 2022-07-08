Young woman dies, friend injured as auto rams moped in Nandanvan

Advertisement

Nagpur: A young woman died and her friend was injured as the Activa moped they were riding in was hit by a rashly driven auto in Nandanvan police jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon. The auto driver fled the spot after the mishap and is being searched by cops.

The deceased has been identified as Kavita Divakar Raut (32), resident of Plot No. 142, Milan Nagar. The injured is Kalyani Adhnekar (22).

