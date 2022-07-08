Nagpur University launches special logo to commemorate 100-yrs of university existence

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Rastrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University,Nagpur launched and inaugurated a special logo today to commemorate the 100 yrs of university existence. Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AOC, IAF, Nagpur was the chief guest.

While addressing the august gathering he congratulated the university to have achieved the historic milestone. He exhorted the students to join the forces and assured all possible help and cooperation in the centennial celebrations of the university.

