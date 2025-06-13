Teen raped, youth arrested in Hingna

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by Hingna Police for allegedly forcing himself on a 19-year-old girl known to him. The incident took place between 7:45 pm and 10:00 pm on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

According to the complaint, the victim — a resident of the Hingna area — had travelled from Wardha to Dongargaon around 6:30 pm on June 10. She then called the accused, Hitendra Santlal Mandliye, a 22-year-old resident of Bhandara currently staying in Hingna, to drop her home from Hingna bus stand.

After dropping her home, the accused told her he needed water. When she went to fetch it, Mandliye allegedly dragged her into the bedroom and established physical relations with her forcefully.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Hingna Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

