Cash, gold worth Rs 3.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Wathoda

Nagpur: Gold and silver ornaments and cash collectively worth over Rs 3.20 lakh were stolen from two houses in Wathoda area.

A resident of Plot No 61, Chandmari Nagar, Bhandewadi, Sandeep Dashru Harghode (24) and his family had gone out for some work. Between 12 noon and 8 pm, burglars struck at his house. After breaking the door lock, they entered the house. After stealing Rs 1 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 50,000 from an almirah, the thieves then targeted his neighbour Kishor Adwalliwar’s house. They gained entry into the house after breaking open the door lock and made away with Rs 15000 cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.55 lakh.

Wathoda Police registered a case under Sections 454,380 and 34 of IPC and started investigation.

Burglary in Pardi

Gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 90,000 were stolen from a house in Pardi police station area.

According to police, the theft took place between 11.30 am and 4 pm on Friday when Omkar Manohar Kumre (35), a resident of Plot No. 85, Nageshwar Nagar, had gone to Nandanvan. A case under Sections 454 and380 of IPC was registered.

