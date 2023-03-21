C-20 in Nagpur: Citizens react to ‘sudden makeover’

Nagpur: With the commencement of C-20 in the second capital of the state, Nagpur Today interacted with citizens regarding the sudden uplift of city infrastructure and beautification. Many expressed that such beautification should not be limited to C-20 or specific locations, while a few supported the administration stating that budget constraints caused this problem.

The city’s infrastructure has improved significantly with the commencement of C-20. However, the focus on specific areas has raised concerns among citizens that this beautification drive may be limited in scope.

While some citizens supported the administration’s efforts, others emphasized the importance of equitable development across Nagpur.

Nevertheless, there is a general sense of optimism among citizens that the beautification of Nagpur will attract more investment and improve the overall quality of life in the city.

