Man booked for circulating fake post in Gadkari’s name

Nagpur: A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Nagpur against a person who posted offensive posts on social media in the name of Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari.
According to the police, a fake, casteist post by a person named Dattatray Joshi referring to Union Minister Gadkari was circulated on WhatsApp. On learning about this, Gadkari’s office through Twitter urged the cyber police to register a case. After that, the representative of Gadkari’s office filed an official complaint with the police and demanded strict action against the person who made the post viral.
The police registered a case under the provisions of IPC and IT Act, informed Kavita Isarkar, Police Inspector of Cyber Police Station to the media.