Cash, gold worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from house in Kalamna

Nagpur: A house break-in has been reported in the Kalmana Police Station area, where unidentified burglars stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.05 lakh from a locked residence.

According to the complaint, Vishwas Vasudev Chilkulwar (39), a resident of Plot No. 22, New Omnagar, Bharatwada Road, had locked his house and gone to a relative’s place at Mhalgi Nagar between June 27 (8:30 pm) and June 29 (1:30 pm). During this time, unknown persons allegedly broke the main door’s lock and stole Rs 60,000 in cash and gold-silver jewellery from two bedroom cupboards.

Based on the FIR filed Kalmana Police registered an offence under Sections 305(A), 331(3), and 331(4) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.