Cheers…? Nagpur’s Futala Lake turns into ‘open bar,’ sparks public fury

Advertisement



Nagpur: The city’s beloved Futala Lake, known for its scenic charm and family-friendly vibe, has landed in controversy after a video showing a group of youngsters, including girls, openly drinking alcohol at the spot went viral. The footage, reportedly shot over the weekend, exposes how the picturesque lake has been reduced to an “open bar” right under the nose of authorities.

The incident has left Nagpurians fuming, with many taking to social media to slam the blatant lawlessness and question the glaring absence of police patrols in the high-footfall area. “If this is happening so openly at Futala, what message are we sending to families and tourists?” asked a concerned citizen online.

Gold Rate 27 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,400 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite crores being spent on beautifying the lake and promenade, Futala has repeatedly made headlines for the wrong reasons — from drunk driving to brawls, and now, public drinking. Citizens are now demanding that the Nagpur Police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launch a crackdown on such nuisance and restore the dignity of the iconic spot.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to release an official statement on whether action has been taken against the individuals seen in the viral clip.