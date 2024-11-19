Cash, gold worth Rs 14.47 lakh stolen from two houses in Ajni, Pardi

Advertisement





Nagpur: Burglars targeted two houses in Ajni and Pardi areas and decamped cash and gold ornaments collectively worth over Rs 14.47 lakh on Sunday.

In the first incident, burglars struck at the house of Bharati Virendra Dongre at Plot No 205, PPP Tower, Manewada Ring Road, between 4 pm and 5 pm. Bharati Dongre (37) and her family had gone to her parents’ house at Manish Nagar. The burglars entered the house after breaking open the door lock. The intruders collected Rs 50,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 11.15 lakh from an almirah and decamped with the booty.

On the basis of Bharati Dongre’s complaint, Ajni Police registered a case under Sections 305, 331, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

In another incident, thieves using similar modus operandi, made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 2.82 lakh from the residence of Madhuri Manik Pardhi (50) at Plot No 38, Bholeshwar Society, Punapur Chowk, Pardi. The house break-in took place when Madhuri Pardhi and her family went to a relative’s house in Gondia.

Following Madhuri’s complaint, Pardi Police started the probe after registering a case under Sections 305, 33(1), 331(4) of the BNS.