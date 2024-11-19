MAFSU’s Vet Hospital in Nagpur: “Test. Trial. Torture. No Treatment” is harsh reality!!

Advertisement





Nagpur:The Veterinary Hospital in Nagpur, operated by the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Science University (MAFSU), has become a source of growing discontent among pet owners, who describe it as a “virtual torture centre” for their beloved animals. Allegations are mounting that the hospital, instead of offering genuine care, subjects pets to unnecessary tests and trials, leaving them untreated and in distress.

According to several pet owners, the hospital seems more focused on academic exercises than on actual veterinary care. “Test. Trial. Torture. And No Treatment” is the harsh reality they claim to face when bringing their pets for medical attention. The intern doctors, who are supposed to provide care, are often seen aimlessly moving from one table to another, appearing more interested in academic fulfilment than addressing the suffering of the animals.

Today’s Rate Tues 19 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,800 /- Gold 22 KT 70,500 /- Silver / Kg 91,600/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Sources said that one of the major complaints is about the lack of competence and engagement among the intern doctors at the hospital. These young practitioners, instead of focusing on diagnosing and treating ailing pets, reportedly spend their time observing and assisting each other, with little concern for the well-being of the animals. The sources added that these interns often have no real idea about the appropriate treatments, resulting in pets enduring prolonged periods of agony.

The tests being conducted — including blood tests, x-rays, ultrasounds, smears, and biopsies — seem to serve only academic purposes. Pet owners are routinely sent to private labs for more complex tests like biopsies, adding financial strain without tangible results for their pets’ conditions. “All these tests are just for the interns’ learning; they are not aimed at diagnosing or treating our pets,” complained one distressed pet owner.

To add to the frustration, the heads of departments and senior doctors at the hospital appear to be disengaged. Instead of offering the much-needed medical expertise and supervision, they are reportedly seen wandering from one examination table to another, merely observing the interns and making no serious effort to ensure proper treatment is administered.

Pet owners in Nagpur are now raising their voices, demanding that MAFSU take immediate action to rectify the situation at the hospital. Many feel that the primary mission of a veterinary hospital should be the care and treatment of animals, not the academic fulfilment of intern doctors at the expense of the pets’ health. They are calling for more accountability from senior doctors and a shift in focus toward effective treatment plans.

Hospital version: Allegations denied, emphasis on quality treatment:

When contacted for their perspective on the allegations, Dr. Gauri, Head of the Surgery Department at the hospital, strongly refuted the claims. She emphasized that the hospital consistently delivers the highest quality of care to pets.

“Apart from their academic pursuits, our intern doctors dedicate significant time to ensuring proper treatment for suffering animals,” Dr. Gauri explained. She acknowledged the financial constraints faced by many pet owners, particularly those from middle-class backgrounds. “Some treatments, such as chemotherapy injections costing ₹5,000, can be prohibitively expensive. We consider the financial capacities of pet owners and offer alternative treatments that are equally effective for the pets’ ailments,” she added.

Dr. Gauri highlighted the personal involvement of senior doctors, including herself, in overseeing the treatment of pets brought to the hospital. She also defended the capabilities and dedication of intern doctors, calling it “misleading” to suggest that they prioritize academic work over patient care.

“Many pets arrive here after being treated at private clinics, often in critical condition. It takes time and effort to stabilize and cure them. However, our team is committed to doing everything possible for the well-being of these animals,” Dr. Gauri stated, firmly addressing the concerns.