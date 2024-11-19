BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Accused of Distributing Cash to Voters; Confronted by BVA Workers

Advertisement





Nalasopara: Just a day before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, allegations of cash distribution have surfaced. In Nalasopara, workers of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused BJP leader Vinod Tawde of handing out cash to voters. A video related to the incident was shared by News18 Lokmat, intensifying the political atmosphere in the region.

BVA workers claimed to have caught Tawde red-handed distributing cash, escalating tensions ahead of the polls. The incident occurred in the Nalasopara Assembly constituency, where voting for all 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats is scheduled on Wednesday, November 20.

The political battle in Nalasopara is shaping up between BJP’s Rajan Naik, Congress’s Sandeep Pandey, and BVA’s Kshitij Thakur. Tawde had visited the constituency on Tuesday afternoon to campaign for Rajan Naik and was reportedly staying at a local hotel.

According to BVA workers, Tawde personally handed out cash to voters at the hotel. As word spread, BVA workers rushed to the location, confronted Tawde, and demanded an explanation. However, Tawde denied all allegations, calling them baseless.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, adding fuel to the already heated political climate in Nalasopara.