Cash, gold worth Rs 1.59 lakh stolen from house in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Unidentified thieves targeted a locked house in Gopalkrishna Nagar, Kailas Layout, under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan Police Station, stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 1.59 lakh. The burglary occurred sometime between 6 pm on July 4 and 11:45 am on July 6, while the homeowner was away on a work trip to Mumbai.

According to the police, the intruders broke the main door lock and gained entry into the house. They stole Rs 60,000 in cash and gold and silver jewellery from a bedroom cupboard. The house belongs to Monish Prakash Jaiswal (39), who discovered the theft upon returning home.

Based on Jaiswal’s complaint, Nandanvan Police registered a case under Sections 305(a), 331(3), and 331(4) of the BNS. Further efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the culprits.