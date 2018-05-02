Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Sep 17th, 2020

    Cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen

    Nagpur: Gold ornaments and cash collectively worthRs 2.50 lakh were stolen from a house in Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) under the jurisdiction of Umred police station area. According to police, the theft took place between September 12 and 14 when complainant Rashtrapal Sheshrao Bagde(57), a resident of WCL quarters, had gone to attend a marriage of his relative.

    The thief entered the house after breaking open the latch of front door and walked away with gold ornaments andRs1.60lakh in cash. The theft came to fore when the family noticed broken latch of the house. A case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by Umred police. In another case, gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 66,000/- was stolen froma house atPanjre par village in Bhiwapur police station area.

    According to police, the theft tookplaceonSeptember15when Shobha Lalendra Raghorte (63), a resident of Panjre par rehabilitation, Bhiwapur, had gone somewhere for work. The thief entered the house after breaking open lock of front door and walked away with the booty worth Rs 66,000/-, police said. On the basis of complaint lodged by Raghorte, an offence under Sections 454 and 380 of Indian Penal Code(IPC)was registered by Bhiwapur police.

