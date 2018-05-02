Tehsil police nab notorious goon

Nagpur: Notorious goon and accused in Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Irshad alias Icchu Pir MohdKhan (32)was arrested byTehsil police on Wednesday. He was booked under MCOCA along with his 16 gangmembers inFebruary 2018 by City police.

Since then, the accused was absconding, police officials said. A police official said that actingona tip-offthatthegoonwas hiding in Dobi Nagar slums, Tehsil police laid a trap with the help of Ganeshpeth andKotwali police station. All the lanes connecting to the spot were blocked by the police. Later, a team of Tehsil police station entered in theareaandarrestedhim.Hewas remanded to police custody till September 28. The police official said that on December 25, 2017, the goon, his brother Ippa and their accomplices had attempted to kill their rival Feroz Khan alias MohdJabir Khan (34) by stabbing him with a sharp-edged weapon.

An offence under Sections 307, 506 (b),120(b)and34ofIndianPenal Code read with Section 4, 25 of Arms Act was registered by the police. The MCOCA was added in this caselater.Earlier,the goon was booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA).

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone III Rahul Maknikar, the arrest was made by Sr. Police Inspector Jayesh Bhandarkar, PI Dilip Sagar, PSIs Swapnil Wagh, Prashant Rathod and staff including Sanjay Dubey , Pramod Shaniware, SunilThakur, Sanjay Mishra, Shambusingh Kirar, Manish Ramteke, Suraj Thakur, Krishna Chavan and others.