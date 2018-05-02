Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Sep 17th, 2020
    National News

    Rahul, Kejriwal wish Modi on 70th birthday

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

    ‘Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,’ the Congress leader tweeted.

    While wishing Modi, Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life.

    ‘Narendra Modi wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life,’ said Kejriwal.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a ‘Seva Saptah’ from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the Prime Minister’s birthday.

    The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. —

