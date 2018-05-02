Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 6th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Chandrayaan-2’s message for lander Vikram

Hours before India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2’s soft landing on the surface of the moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday posted a humorous message on Twitter featuring the spacecraft’s Lunar Orbiter extending good wishes to the Lander ahead of the historic moment.

“It was great travelling with you so far Vikram. Best of luck! I hope you reach the South Pole soon,” the Lunar Orbiter says while releasing Lander Vikram.

To this Vikram replies, “It was quite the journey indeed! I’ll see you around — in the orbit.”

“We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter. Want to stay in touch with Vikram and Pragyan as they make their way to the untouched lunar South Pole and uncover its many mysteries? Then keep an eye out for the next edition of CY2 Chronicles,” the ISRO tweeted.

The Lander Vikram of Chandrayaan 2 is named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the father of the Indian Space Programme. It is designed to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days. Vikram has the capability to communicate with Indian Deep Space Network at Byalalu near Bangalore, as well as with the orbiter and rover.

While the Lander weighing 1,471 kg is designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface, the Rover, a 6-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan, can travel up to 500 m and it leverages solar energy for its functioning.

The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.

Happening Nagpur
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
Divine atmosphere turns blissful as 3-day Mahalaxmi Puja begins
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Maharashtra News
शिक्षकों सह वरिष्ठ नागरिक सम्मानित
शिक्षकों सह वरिष्ठ नागरिक सम्मानित
शिक्षकदिनी भरली विद्यार्थ्यांची एक दिवसीय शाळा
शिक्षकदिनी भरली विद्यार्थ्यांची एक दिवसीय शाळा
Hindi News
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
लोह अयस्क की तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
लोह अयस्क की तस्करी का पर्दाफाश
Trending News
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Disqualified firm moves HC, seeks scrapping of BVG’s tender for garbage collection
Featured News
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi
Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Sworn-In As Maharashtra Governor; Takes Oath In Marathi
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Citizens fume over police inaction in Friends Garment’s obscene video case
Trending In Nagpur
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
मनपा की लापरवाही आयी सामने, बारिश का पानी सड़को और लोगों के घरो में घुसा
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Nagpur reels under torrential rains, traffic, power go haywire
Corporator Abha Pande demands review of work order to BVG for garbage collection
Corporator Abha Pande demands review of work order to BVG for garbage collection
23 fined for drinking at public hotels, dhabhas
23 fined for drinking at public hotels, dhabhas
Godse family celebrates Mahalaxmi Puja
Godse family celebrates Mahalaxmi Puja
Pothole on road claims life of young man in Beltarodi
Pothole on road claims life of young man in Beltarodi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Woman robbed of valuables in Star Bus in Sitabuldi
Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar
Cash, gold booty worth Rs 8.20 lakh stolen from house in Sadar
‘नवा भारत’ निर्माणात शिक्षकांचे योगदान महत्त्वाचे : प्रमिलाताई मेढे
‘नवा भारत’ निर्माणात शिक्षकांचे योगदान महत्त्वाचे : प्रमिलाताई मेढे
अनोखी पहल: अब रेल इंजन बनेगा प्रचार का माध्यम तथा आय का स्त्रोत
अनोखी पहल: अब रेल इंजन बनेगा प्रचार का माध्यम तथा आय का स्त्रोत
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145