Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 3.08 lakh were stolen by unidentified miscreants at two wedding halls in Ambazari and Yashodhara Nagar police jurisdictions on Sunday.

In the first incident, a resident of Plot No. 06, Lifeline Town, Wadi, Nitesh Dineshchandra Agrawal (35), told police that marriage ceremony of his young brother was being performed at Agrasen Bhavan, near Ravi Nagar Square, on Sunday. During ‘Haldi’ programme, all guests were busy in enjoying and dancing around 1 pm. At the same time, Nitesh’s mother noticed that her black bag containing Rs 1.08 lakh cash kept in envelopes and gold ornaments worth Rs 50,000 was missing. Some unidentified miscreant decamped with the bag.

Ambazari PSI S R Thakre has registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the accused.

Similarly, a native of Balaji Ward, Chandrapur, Suresh Wamanrao Kohale (70), along with his daughter had come to Nagpur to attend a marriage at Humlog Villa Lawn, HB Nagar in Yashodhara Nagar on Sunday. Suresh had handed over Rs 1.50 lakh cash to his daughter Vaishnavi. Later Vaishnavi kept the cash in a handbag in changing room and locked the room. Later, Vaishnavi’s friend Paridhi took the room key from one Rushali Chavre and after some work, forgot to lock the room. Taking advantage, some unidentified miscreant laid hands on Vaishnavi’s handbag containing Rs 1.50 cash and decamped from the wedding hall.

Yashodhara Nagar Assistant PSI Tripathi has booked the unidentified burglar under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for him or her.