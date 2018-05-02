Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jan 21st, 2020

    Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar

    Nagpur: Cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 3.08 lakh were stolen by unidentified miscreants at two wedding halls in Ambazari and Yashodhara Nagar police jurisdictions on Sunday.

    In the first incident, a resident of Plot No. 06, Lifeline Town, Wadi, Nitesh Dineshchandra Agrawal (35), told police that marriage ceremony of his young brother was being performed at Agrasen Bhavan, near Ravi Nagar Square, on Sunday. During ‘Haldi’ programme, all guests were busy in enjoying and dancing around 1 pm. At the same time, Nitesh’s mother noticed that her black bag containing Rs 1.08 lakh cash kept in envelopes and gold ornaments worth Rs 50,000 was missing. Some unidentified miscreant decamped with the bag.

    Ambazari PSI S R Thakre has registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the accused.

    Similarly, a native of Balaji Ward, Chandrapur, Suresh Wamanrao Kohale (70), along with his daughter had come to Nagpur to attend a marriage at Humlog Villa Lawn, HB Nagar in Yashodhara Nagar on Sunday. Suresh had handed over Rs 1.50 lakh cash to his daughter Vaishnavi. Later Vaishnavi kept the cash in a handbag in changing room and locked the room. Later, Vaishnavi’s friend Paridhi took the room key from one Rushali Chavre and after some work, forgot to lock the room. Taking advantage, some unidentified miscreant laid hands on Vaishnavi’s handbag containing Rs 1.50 cash and decamped from the wedding hall.

    Yashodhara Nagar Assistant PSI Tripathi has booked the unidentified burglar under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for him or her.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar
    Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar
    Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli
    Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli
    Maharashtra News
    अ‍ॅलेक्सिस हॉस्पिटलच्या संचालकाविरुद्ध छेडखानीचा गुन्हा दाखल
    अ‍ॅलेक्सिस हॉस्पिटलच्या संचालकाविरुद्ध छेडखानीचा गुन्हा दाखल
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Hindi News
    आमसभा के प्रति नगरसेवकों में अरुचि
    आमसभा के प्रति नगरसेवकों में अरुचि
    मुंबई मैराथन में गोंदिया के खिलाड़ी चमके
    मुंबई मैराथन में गोंदिया के खिलाड़ी चमके
    Trending News
    Delhi CP : Will Maha cadre officer be able to make the cut?
    Delhi CP : Will Maha cadre officer be able to make the cut?
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Featured News
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    Trending In Nagpur
    आमसभा के प्रति नगरसेवकों में अरुचि
    आमसभा के प्रति नगरसेवकों में अरुचि
    Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar
    Cash, gold booty worth Rs 3.08 lakh stolen from wedding halls in Ambazari, Yashodhara Nagar
    Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli
    Auto driver, 3 others rob passengers of cash, mobile phone in Dhantoli
    Teenage boy dies mysteriously at apartment parking slot in MIDC
    Teenage boy dies mysteriously at apartment parking slot in MIDC
    Mirchi Swachh Walk gets overwhelming response in city
    Mirchi Swachh Walk gets overwhelming response in city
    “Allavariya “Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    “Allavariya “Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    Man murdered over DJ brawl at a wedding in Kalamna
    Man murdered over DJ brawl at a wedding in Kalamna
    Retd coal employees push for pending demand of pension revision every 3 years
    Retd coal employees push for pending demand of pension revision every 3 years
    SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur
    SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145