27% quota for OBCs in Sainik Schools from 2021-22 academic year

Nagpur: Sainik Schools will reserve 27 per cent of their seats for OBCs starting with the 2021-22 academic year. There are 33 such schools and they are run by the Sainik Schools Society, an autonomous organisation under the Defence Ministry.

The announcement was made by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar through Twitter. According to the government’s policy, 67 per cent of the seats in each Sainik School is for candidates from the state where the institution is located. The rest are for candidates from other states. Within these reservations, 15 per cent seats are for SCs, 7.5 per cent for STs and 27 per cent for OBC-Non Creamy Layer.

Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh has welcomed the announcement. According to the Publicity Chief of the Mahasangh, Roshan Kumbhalkar, the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh through a memorandum on December 2, 2019, had demanded OBC reservation in Sainik Schools. The Chairman of OBC Parliamentary Committee Ganesh Singh, MP, had pursued the matter for long, Kumbhalkar said.

Welcoming the decision, the National President of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh Dr Babanrao Taywade, Working President Khushal Bopche, Coordinator Dr Ashok Jivtode, General Secretary Sachin Rajurkar, Prof Sheshrao Yelkar, Bablu Katre, Sushma Bhad, Shyam Lende, Kalpana Mankar have thanked Chairman of OBC Parliamentary Committee Ganesh Singh for his untiring efforts.