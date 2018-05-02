Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Dec 25th, 2019

Carols and cakes galore as Nagpur celebrates Christmas in fascinating ways

Nagpur: Often hailed “the most wonderful time of the year,” Christmas is a season of unity. This doesn’t just extend to family; Christmas is one of those rare occasions which truly unites people world-wide.

The Christmas celebrations marking the birthday of Jesus Christ commenced in city on December 24 night with thousands of Christian brethren thronging churches across the city for Mass.

Apart from many churches, the atmosphere at Sadar-based Archbishop House Church and Seminary Hills-based church was of gaiety and fun. People celebrated Christmas together through games, presents, food, and traditions in fascinating ways.

Carols and cakes galored on Christmas morning as the Nagpur City celebrated the festival with full fervour. The scenes were truly mesmerizing across churches.

The churches showcased the birth of Jesus Christ with an elaborate set-up that took weeks to be prepared.

A large numbers of kids, youths adorned Santa Claus attire to celebrate the festival in zeal.

