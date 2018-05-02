S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World

Nagpur: ‘S4’, as the name suggests — Sapna Motwani, Saumya Dulhani, Sapna Kungwani and Sakshi Tharwani — are those sparkling divas who came up with this idea of organising events and giving Nagpurians full on ‘paisa vasool’ entertainment and very soon became not only the talk of the town but also the towns nearby.

What pushed them to start with this is actually interesting, the idea struck them when they went to attend a Halloween themed party organized on a small scale and so they paid Rs 1000 per kid.

But in turn, they received nothing value for money and hereon began the journey for these S4 girls who thought for gifting the city something that will surely be value for money.

With the grace of the God and love of all the friends, these bubbling girls came up with another super hit event ‘Santa’s World’ witnessed by the huge crowd. The event brought smiles on the faces of many kids and their moms by giving them full 6-hour entertainment (Snow dance was something which has never happened by in any such Christmas party and was enjoyed by all the guests.

Baby crawling in marathon in association with PB’s fitness was also loved by guests who actively participated their kids and created memories for them). All this happened at one of the best venues in Nagpur — Eden Greenz (Novotel Hotel).

And here they proved themselves with their first event Maahi Ve…. which was the super hit and broke the records by gathering more than 550 gorgeous ladies who displayed their jalwa and astonishied not only us but the whole Nagpur.