Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Dec 16th, 2019

Care Hospitals Nagpur organizes fire safety awarness week 9th Dec to 14 Dec

CARE Hospitals, Nagpur had successfully Organized Fire Safety Awareness Week from 9th Dec to 14th Dec 2019. The one week training and mock drill sessions were inaugurated by Mr. Rajendra UchkeChief Fire Officer, NMC, Nagpur in presence of CMS – Lt Gen (Dr) A.K.Das, MD – Dr.VarunBhargava , HCOO – Mr.RaviMannadiyar and other staff.

During this fire safety awareness week CARE hospital organized various activities like Mock Drills, Awareness training, Evacuation drill, Quiz competition, Poster competition, Hands on trainings on use of Fire safety Equipment, Competition.

These activities were done under close monitoring of Hospital Quality department and Fire Department. Total of 327 staff have been trained on fire Safety in this one week. The hospital authorities than NMC Fire department CFO and his team for its success.

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Body covered in blanket discovered near VNIT College
Body covered in blanket discovered near VNIT College
Maharashtra News
धर्मपाल मेश्राम मनपाच्या अनुपालन पूर्तता समितीचे अध्यक्ष
धर्मपाल मेश्राम मनपाच्या अनुपालन पूर्तता समितीचे अध्यक्ष
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
Hindi News
सामाजिक क्षेत्र में महिलाओं के योगदान से समाज मजबूत होती हैं
सामाजिक क्षेत्र में महिलाओं के योगदान से समाज मजबूत होती हैं
शेतकऱ्यांना 25 हजार रुपये हेक्टरी मदत द्या – देवेंद्र फडणवीस
शेतकऱ्यांना 25 हजार रुपये हेक्टरी मदत द्या – देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Trending News
Winter Session: BJP MLAs don “Mi Savarkar” caps
Winter Session: BJP MLAs don “Mi Savarkar” caps
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Featured News
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
BJP’s Darekar elected Leader of Oppn in Council
BJP’s Darekar elected Leader of Oppn in Council
Trending In Nagpur
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
बेजबाबदार शिक्षकांना तात्काळ निलंबित करा – उपमहापौर
प्रसाद सोसायटीतील दुर्गंधीचा अहवाल एक महिन्यात द्या!
प्रसाद सोसायटीतील दुर्गंधीचा अहवाल एक महिन्यात द्या!
कोतवालांना चतुर्थश्रेणी कर्मचाऱ्यांचा दर्जा द्या : कोतवालांची मागणी
कोतवालांना चतुर्थश्रेणी कर्मचाऱ्यांचा दर्जा द्या : कोतवालांची मागणी
सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के कर्मचारियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन
मोहता इंडस्ट्रीज के कामगारों ने अपनी समस्याओ को लेकर निकाला मोर्चा
मोहता इंडस्ट्रीज के कामगारों ने अपनी समस्याओ को लेकर निकाला मोर्चा
Nagpur Rural Police committed to implement COTPA effectively
Nagpur Rural Police committed to implement COTPA effectively
CAA is aimed at fresh partition of country, says SP MLA Abu Azmi
CAA is aimed at fresh partition of country, says SP MLA Abu Azmi
NMC Aiwajdars, contract workers, guards to take out morcha on Dec 18
NMC Aiwajdars, contract workers, guards to take out morcha on Dec 18
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
तरुण पिढीला शेतीकडे वळवण्याचे काम कृषी विद्यापीठाला करावे लागेल – नाना पटोले
तरुण पिढीला शेतीकडे वळवण्याचे काम कृषी विद्यापीठाला करावे लागेल – नाना पटोले
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145