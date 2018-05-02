Care Hospitals Nagpur organizes fire safety awarness week 9th Dec to 14 Dec

CARE Hospitals, Nagpur had successfully Organized Fire Safety Awareness Week from 9th Dec to 14th Dec 2019. The one week training and mock drill sessions were inaugurated by Mr. Rajendra UchkeChief Fire Officer, NMC, Nagpur in presence of CMS – Lt Gen (Dr) A.K.Das, MD – Dr.VarunBhargava , HCOO – Mr.RaviMannadiyar and other staff.

During this fire safety awareness week CARE hospital organized various activities like Mock Drills, Awareness training, Evacuation drill, Quiz competition, Poster competition, Hands on trainings on use of Fire safety Equipment, Competition.

These activities were done under close monitoring of Hospital Quality department and Fire Department. Total of 327 staff have been trained on fire Safety in this one week. The hospital authorities than NMC Fire department CFO and his team for its success.