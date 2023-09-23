Care Hospital staff display heroic efforts, rescue 70 patients, a dog in Nagpur



Nagpur: In a display of remarkable courage and dedication, the staff of Care Hospital, led by senior doctors, executed a daring rescue operation, saving 70 patients stranded in the facility due to the inundation caused by overnight rains.

Dr. Vaibhav Agrawal, a senior doctor at the hospital, went above and beyond his call of duty, demonstrating compassion not only for humans but also for our four-legged companions.

He personally took charge of a stray dog, ensuring its safety by relocating it to a more secure area. The combined efforts of the hospital’s medical team and Dr. Agrawal’s act of kindness towards the canine have exemplified the spirit of unity and compassion in the face of adversity.

This selfless act stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of medical professionals to the well-being of their patients, both human and animal alike.

It is pertinent to mention that flood situation leaves trail of destruction in Nagpur.

n a sudden deluge, the Second Capital of the State experienced an unprecedented downpour on the midnight of September 23, leading to severe flooding in several parts of the city.

Tragically, the flood claimed one life in Nagpur city. Mirabai Pilley, aged 70, a resident of Mahesh Nagar, Nagpur, lost her life in the floodwaters. Additionally, 14 cattle (12 large, 2 small) succumbed to the calamity in separate incidents.



