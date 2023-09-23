How to Choose the Best Plants for Every Corner in Home By FNP

The power of plants goes beyond being merely a decorative item; they have the ability to transform a space and create a soothing atmosphere in a jiffy. Whether you have a spacious house or a cosy apartment, choosing the right plants for every corner can make a significant difference in the overall ambiance. And this is where FNP steals the spotlight. It’s a renowned florist and gifting brand that offers a wide range of plants to help you achieve the perfect green corner in your home. Before you do a random pick, given below are a few tips for you to consider when selecting the best plants for each corner:

Understand Your Lighting: Before selecting any plants, it is crucial to evaluate the lighting conditions in each corner of your home. Some plants thrive in bright, direct sunlight, while others prefer indirect or low light. By understanding the lighting requirements, you can choose indoor plants that will flourish in specific corners. For example, a sunny windowsill might be ideal for plants like succulents or cacti, while a corner away from direct sunlight could be perfect for ferns or snake plants. Consider the Space: Different corners of your home have different spatial constraints. Some corners might be small and cramped, while others may be more open and spacious. Take note of the size and dimensions of each corner before choosing plants. Opt for compact plants like pothos or peace lilies for smaller corners, while larger corners can accommodate taller plants like fiddle leaf figs or rubber plants.

Evaluate the Humidity: Humidity levels can vary throughout your home, depending on factors such as ventilation and proximity to water sources. Some plants thrive in high humidity, while others prefer drier conditions. For corners near bathrooms or kitchens with higher humidity, plants like ferns or orchids can thrive. In drier corners, indoor plants like aloe vera or ZZ plants can tolerate lower humidity levels. Consider Maintenance: Each plant has its own care requirements, including watering frequency, fertilisation and pruning. Thus, it is of paramount importance to choose plants that align with your lifestyle and the amount of time you can dedicate to their care. If you have a busy schedule or tend to forget watering, pick low-maintenance plants like snake plants or pothos. On the other hand, if you enjoy tending to plants and have more time for maintenance, plants like orchids or bonsai trees can be rewarding. Think About Aesthetics: The visual appeal of plants plays a significant role in enhancing the overall ambiance of your home. Consider the colour scheme, style and theme of each corner when selecting plants. For a modern and minimalist corner, plants with clean lines and architectural shapes like sansevieria or succulents can complement the decor. In contrast, corners with a more bohemian or tropical vibe can benefit from plants like the bird of paradise or monstera deliciosa. Consider Allergies: Allergies can be a concern for some individuals, especially when it comes to plants with pollen or strong fragrances. If you or your family members have allergies, it is important to choose plants that are hypoallergenic or have minimal pollen production. Some hypoallergenic options include snake plants, peace lilies, or Boston ferns.

Plants that Green Up: When selecting plants for your home, it is essential to consider the impact on the environment. FNP understands the significance of sustainability and offers a range of eco-friendly plants that are grown using organic methods. By choosing plants that are locally sourced and pesticide-free, you can create a green corner in your home while minimising your ecological footprint.

Choosing the best plants for every corner of your home can be an exciting and rewarding experience. By considering multiple factors such as lighting, space, humidity and aesthetics, you can create a harmonious and green environment that suits your personal style. Furthermore, with FNP’s wide selection of plants, you can easily find the perfect botanical companions for every corner of your home and enjoy the numerous benefits that indoor plants bring. Explore their site right away!

