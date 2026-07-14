Car Window Smashed, Bag Stolen Outside Hospital

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Nagpur: In a broad daylight theft, unidentified thieves smashed the window of a parked car and stole a bag containing a laptop, cash, and important documents outside a hospital in the Dhantoli area. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation using CCTV footage.

According to police, the complainant, Mukesh Gopichand Bante (37), an Area Manager with a private internet company, had gone to Spandan Hospital near Hitavada Bus Stop along with his friend Ajay Amarsingh for work. They parked their car on the roadside opposite Gorakshan Ashram before entering the hospital.

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Taking advantage of their absence, an unidentified thief allegedly broke the car’s window and stole a bag kept on the rear seat.

The stolen bag contained a laptop, cash, an Aadhaar card, PAN card, an ICICI Bank debit card, a mobile charger, and other important documents. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at ₹35,000.

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When the two men returned after completing their work, they found the car window shattered and the bag missing. They immediately informed Dhantoli Police, who visited the spot and registered a case against an unknown accused.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and trace the culprit.

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