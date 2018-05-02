Car knocks pedestrian dead in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Another hit-and-run mishap, a pedestrian was knocked dead by a speeding car in Gittikhadan police area here on Thursday night. The car driver, along with his vehicle, fled the spot fearing public wrath and police action.

According to police, the complainant Raju Kumar Ramji Rai (24), native of district Gonda, Jharkhand, but presently staying at Labour Camp, Gorewada, along with his friend and maternal brother Abhishek Kumar Janki (21), were returning to the Labour Camp walking. Midway near New Katol Post, Gorewada Ring Road, they were crossing the road.

During the same time, a rashly driven white car hit Abhishek with full force. He suffered critical injuries and died on the spot. The car driver, along with his vehicle, fled the spot fearing angry reaction from public and police action.

Gittikhadan PSI Patle has registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for the unidentified car driver.