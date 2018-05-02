Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 20th, 2019

Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: An unidentified miscreant robbed driver of a four-wheeler of Rs 10,000 cash when he was waiting at traffic signal at Agyaram Devi Square on Thursday night. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Ganeshpeth police.

In his complaint, Chandrashekar Harishankar Sharma (48), a resident of Plot. No. 57 Tukdoji Nagar, Dighori told the police, that after finishing from in Sitabuldi, he was driving home via Cotton Market Road around 9 pm on Thursday. He stopped his four-wheeler (MH-49/AE 3752) Agyaram Devi Chowk traffic signal. During the same, an unidentified man approached the driver end of his vehicle and directed him to pull down the window glass.

As he pulled down the glass, the man forcefully snatched away Rs 10,000 cash kept inside the side-pocket of his shirt. Before he could react, the robber fled the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sharma, Ganeshpeth police have booked the unidentified robber under Section 392 of the IPC and scanning CCTV footage for any leads

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Maharashtra News
अवैध दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी छापाराज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
अवैध दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी छापाराज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
ऊर्जा क्षेत्रात ११०० कोटींच्या विकास कामामुळे जिल्हा उर्जावान झाला – आमदार पारवे
ऊर्जा क्षेत्रात ११०० कोटींच्या विकास कामामुळे जिल्हा उर्जावान झाला – आमदार पारवे
Hindi News
वीडियो: पूर्व नागपुर का पिछले 5 वर्षो में हुआ सर्वांगीण विकास – कृष्णा खोपड़े
वीडियो: पूर्व नागपुर का पिछले 5 वर्षो में हुआ सर्वांगीण विकास – कृष्णा खोपड़े
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
Trending News
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Unable to understand opposition to new motor law: Gadkari
Unable to understand opposition to new motor law: Gadkari
Featured News
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashes corporate tax rates
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
Trending In Nagpur
Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC
Two-wheeler knocks 75-year-old man dead in MIDC
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
10 मिनट में मनपा की विशेष सभा समाप्त
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth
Five con persons, hailing from AP, cheat city trader of Rs 18.55 lakh in AC deal
Five con persons, hailing from AP, cheat city trader of Rs 18.55 lakh in AC deal
Despite warning, heavy vehicles keep flooding Ajni RoB
Despite warning, heavy vehicles keep flooding Ajni RoB
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
Green City Builders, other Nagpur developers face action for GST evasion
अवैध दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी छापाराज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
अवैध दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी छापाराज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
आचार संहिता का कड़ाई से हो पालन – विभागीय आयुक्त
आचार संहिता का कड़ाई से हो पालन – विभागीय आयुक्त
ऊर्जा क्षेत्रात ११०० कोटींच्या विकास कामामुळे जिल्हा उर्जावान झाला – आमदार पारवे
ऊर्जा क्षेत्रात ११०० कोटींच्या विकास कामामुळे जिल्हा उर्जावान झाला – आमदार पारवे
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145