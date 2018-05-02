Car driver waiting at traffic signal robbed of Rs 10,000 cash in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: An unidentified miscreant robbed driver of a four-wheeler of Rs 10,000 cash when he was waiting at traffic signal at Agyaram Devi Square on Thursday night. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Ganeshpeth police.

In his complaint, Chandrashekar Harishankar Sharma (48), a resident of Plot. No. 57 Tukdoji Nagar, Dighori told the police, that after finishing from in Sitabuldi, he was driving home via Cotton Market Road around 9 pm on Thursday. He stopped his four-wheeler (MH-49/AE 3752) Agyaram Devi Chowk traffic signal. During the same, an unidentified man approached the driver end of his vehicle and directed him to pull down the window glass.

As he pulled down the glass, the man forcefully snatched away Rs 10,000 cash kept inside the side-pocket of his shirt. Before he could react, the robber fled the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sharma, Ganeshpeth police have booked the unidentified robber under Section 392 of the IPC and scanning CCTV footage for any leads