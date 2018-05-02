Five con persons, hailing from AP, cheat city trader of Rs 18.55 lakh in AC deal

Nagpur: Five con persons, including three women, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, defrauded a city-based trader to the tune of Rs 18.55 lakh in AC deal. The accused also threatened to kill the trader. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

A resident of Karnalbagh, New Shukrawari, the trader Vinod Chintaman Hedau (29), between April 20, 2019 and July 16, 2019, placed an order for purchasing 80 units of Air Conditioners from Maa Bamleshwari Electronics, Model Mill Square, Ganeshpeth area. Vinod paid Rs 33.75 lakh for the order to the accused Mohd Ahmed, Mohd Saziya, Mohd Chand Pasha, Jamil Bano Mohammed and Naziya Mohd Riyaz, all natives of Mohd Enterprises, First Floor, Care Residence House No, 9/4/1, near Noori Travels, AC Guard, Hyderabad-Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.. However, the accused supplied only 45 units of the AC worth Rs 15.20 lakh after much insistence from Vinod. The remaining 35 ACs were never supplied nor money returned to Vinod.

Moreover, the five accused, without the knowledge of Vinod, prepared tax invoice bill for 25 ACs and sold them to another person for Rs 8 lakh in the name of Vinod’s firm. Thus Vinod was cheated to the tune of Rs 18.55 lakh by the accused. When Vonod confronted the accused, they abused and threatened to kill him.

Ganeshpeth police constable Kishore, based on Vinod’s complaint, booked the accused under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), 323, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC and started investigation.