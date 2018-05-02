Car, cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Sonegaon

Nagpur: A Hyundai car, cash and gold ornaments were stolen from a house by unidentified burglars in Sonegaon police area between September 3 and 4, 2020.

A resident of Plot No. A/13, Sitanagar, Sonegaon, Nitin Lalji Wasule (46) told police that he had parked his Hyundai i10 car (MH-31/DV 1841) at the house of his brother. However, Nitin’s brother went to Yavatmal for some work by locking his house.

Between 10 pm of September 3 and 4.30 am of September 4, some unidentified burglars gained entry in the house by breaking open main door lock and laid their hands on cash Rs 10,000 and gold ornaments kept in locker of an almirah. The miscreants also stole Nitin’s Hyundai car while escaping. The collective value of stolen booty is Rs 1.70 lakh.

Sonegaon PSI Dhakulkar has registered a case against the unidentified burglars under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and searching for them.