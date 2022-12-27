Symbiosis Nagpur Campus receives the prestigious Global Nagpur Awards 2022 in Education Category

Nagpur: Symbiosis International University’s( SIU ) Nagpur off campus centre, received the Global Nagpur Award 2022, for Excellence in Education on 18th December 2022.Dr.RajaniGupte, Vice Chancellor, SIU received the award by the hands of Mr SudhirMungantiwar, Minister for Forests Cultural Activities, and Fisheries, Govt of Maharashtra in Nagpur. Dr.ShrirangAltekar, Director- SIBM & SCMS, Dr.Sukhvinder Singh Dari, Director-SLS, Dr Nandini Kulkarni, Director-SSPAD, Dr.MukeshRaghuwanshi, Director- SIT and Dr. Jaiprakash Paliwal, Director- SCSD, were also present on the occasion. The Global Nagpur Awards are given away by Nagpur First Foundation to recognise and felicitate people and organizations who have contributed to the growth of the city.

Dr.Gupte also delivered the keynote address earlier in the day, in the Education track, of the Global Nagpur Summit, on Globalization of Education, which was very well received by the audience. Symbiosis, which itself was founded for the benefit of international students, has commenced its impact on internationalization of higher education, through student exchange programs, international conferences, international guest lectures, as well as international scholar talks for students.

The sprawling 75 Acre campus set up in 2019 is not just an architectural delight, but a campus providing excellent education through its 7 individual Institutions – Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Symbiosis School of Planning, Architecture and Design (SSPAD), Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) and Symbiosis Centre for Skill Development (SCSD), and Symbiosis Centre for Corporate Education ( SCCE ). The Nagpur campus has made a very positive impact on education in Nagpur, be it placements, internationalization, or imparting the best teaching-learning experience to the students on campus. The campus also provides best in class facilities for the holistic development of students through sports and extra – curricular activities.

