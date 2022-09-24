Cancellation of trains: Hassled passengers rush to Nagpur Station for refund

Advertisement

However, non-functioning of many counters is leaving the passengers red-faced

Nagpur: Following cancellation of around 50 trains during peak festive season, now the hassled passengers are rushing to Nagpur Railway Station to cancel the reserved tickets and seek refund. However, non-functioning of many counters is leaving the passengers red-faced, according to a report in a local Hindi daily.

The report said that the travellers are really annoyed with the working of Railways and are unable to understand the working, leave alone their logic. First of all Nagpur Railway Station is one the busy junction of Railways and the ticket windows are continuously busy with passenger flow. Yet, the administration of Central Railway’s Nagpur Division has failed to address the shortcomings, vis-a-vis basic expectation of people flocking the station for booking the tickets.

According to Basant Kumar Shukla, General Secretary of Bharatiya Yatri Kendra (BYK), who has submitted a memorandum to Central Railway’s Senior Divisional Commercial manager (SrDCM) Krishnath Patil, the closure of ticket counters at the east and west side of Nagpur Station has not gone down well with the travellers, especially ahead of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas.

According to Shukla, many passengers including senior citizens are still not familiar with the online ticket bookings. “They prefer to come to the station for window ticket bookings. But they have to stand in long queues as there are fewer counters,” he said. On the east side, there are four counters but only one is open. Out of the seven counters on the west side, only three are open, Shukla added.

Shukla further said that the condition on Western side of Nagpur Station too is more or less similar to the Eastern side. Though the PRS windows here are more in number, they are all together seven in number, but here too four windows are kept closed for reasons best known to the administration. Shukla contended that the decision of CR authorities to keep only one window open on Santra Market side is quite baffling. People have to stand in queues for a longer period as there is always a rush for booking of tickets. Now that the holiday season has started, more windows would make it easy for travellers and also ease pressure on booking clerks.

