Baffling: Two bike-borne girls snatch woman’s mangalsutra in Dhantoli, arrested

Nagpur: In the first incident of its kind that has left Nagpur police baffled, two young girls riding on a two-wheeler, snatched mangalsutra of a woman near Ramakrishna Park in Dhantoli Police Station limits on Friday evening. Both the girls were caught by people and handed over to the police.

Notably, in all the cases of chain snatching in Nagpur, men are involved in such crime. This may be the first incident of such theft by young women in the city. Interestingly, the other young woman who was with her was quite drunk. However, due to the timely action by the victim woman, the police managed to catch both the women chain snatchers.

Arundhati Devendra Taganpalliwar (53), resident of Vivekanand Nagar, was walking in front of Ramakrishna Park in Dhantoli around 7.30 pm on Friday. During the same time, two young girls, aged between 20 and 22, who were coming from behind on a two-wheeler, called Arundhati. As soon as she looked back, the girls snatched the mangalsutra from around her neck and tried to run away. However, Arundhati showed alertness and grabbed the hand of the girl sitting pillion and pulled her. As a result, she fell off the two-wheeler.

As Arundhati screamed, the second young woman who was running away was caught with the help of the nearby people. After getting information about the incident, Senior Police Inspector Prabha Ekurle reached the spot. After detaining both the young women, they were brought to the police station. A case has been registered against them and they have been arrested.

Girls drunk?

It has been learnt that one of the two chain-snatching girls was under the influence of liquor. Interestingly, one of these young women has a criminal history. Both her brother and mother are serving sentences in jail for various crimes.

It has come to light that the mangalsutra which the young women tried to steal has turned out to be a fake one.

