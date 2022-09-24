Artisans giving final touches to Goddess Durga idols for Navratri in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: With Navratri festivity set to commence from September 26, many artists in Nagpur’s Chitar Oli and at other places are giving final touches to the colourful Goddess Durga idols. In fact, a number of idols are ready to be installed at different Sarvajanik Durga Utsav Mandals across the city.

Persistent rain over the past few days has posed some kind of problems for the artisans about meeting their deadline and driven them to desperate measures to dry the clay so the deities are ready in time for Navratri, which is just two days away. Some of the long established Puja Pandals, in fact, have especially roped in artists from West Bengal, who are leaving no stone unturned to create the grandeur of the Goddess.

Except for some changes in the outward appearance of the Goddess, most of the idol makers stick to the traditional illustration of the deity. People generally go for the traditional idols with some small changes in the costume and make-up and every idol is made as per the choice of the Mandals.

The idol making starts in the month of Shravan and is installed by pandals across the city. The cost of idols vary depending on the size. The smaller ones are relatively cheaper but the bigger ones are sold for much more depending on the finishing of the deities.

In Nagpur, many artisans arrive from West Bengal and give shape to attractive idols of Goddess Durga in different hues and colours. The bulk of the orders come from Sarvajanik Mandals who install the idols of the deity in their pandals during Navratri festivity.

