Canada issues land mine advisory for India travel

In what appears to be a bizarre travel advisory, Canada has advised its citizens to avoid all travel to areas in states of Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan, which share a border with Pakistan due to the “presence of landmines” and “unpredictable security situation.”

“Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in the following states due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance: Gujarat, Punjab Rajasthan,” the advisory states.

The travel advisory put out by Canadian government on its website that was last updated on September 27, also asks its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in India due to “threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country.”

This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh. It also urges people to avoid non-essential travel to Assam and Manipur “due to the risk of terrorism and insurgency.”

Incidentally, India had on September 23 issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant amid increasing incidents of crimes and anti-India activities in the country.

